Colorado butterfly plant to be removed from endangered species list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a division of the Interior Department, Thursday announced plans to remove the Colorado butterfly plant from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Plants and to remove designated critical habitat.

The species is a member of the evening primrose family and is found primarily in southeastern Wyoming, northcentral Colorado, and western Nebraska.

"Today's announcement is really a story about the power of partnerships in achieving conservation success," said Noreen Walsh, Mountain-Prairie regional director for the service. "By working together, we have achieved recovery of a once-imperiled plant species while maintaining the ongoing land management needs of our partners."

Since the species' listing in 2000, USFWS has worked in partnership with ranchers and private landowners to develop voluntary agreements that protect its habitat while continuing to manage these private lands for livestock. The service also partnered with the city of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department and F.E. Warren Air Force Base to protect Colorado butterfly plant populations on lands under their management.

The proposed delisting rule and delisting monitoring plan will publish in the Federal Register today.

The service will accept comments regarding the proposal for 60-days after publication. Interested parties can submit comments electronically at http://www.regulations.gov. People who wish to comment may enter docket number FWS–R6–ES– 2018-0008 in the search box and then click on the "Comment Now!" button.