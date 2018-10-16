Colorado cattle company earns CAB feedyard award

Colorado cattle company earns CAB feedyard awardOctober 16, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 16, 2018Bledsoe Cattle Company recently earned honors from the Certified Angus Beef® brand. Bob and Grant Bledsoe talk about the importance of partnership in their 7,000-head, Wray, Colo., feedyard. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsBudd Falen takes position in Interior Department as Deputy Solicitor for Wildlife and ParksRule Adds Processing Facility to Brush, Colo., to their lamb operationColorado’s Bledsoe Cattle Company earns CAB cattle feeding honors