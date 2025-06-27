Colorado Cattlemen’s Association convention concludes

The 158th Colorado Cattlemen’s Association annual convention in Steamboat Springs has concluded and there was no shortage of topics to discuss from screwworm to wolves.

Now Immediate Past President Tom Harrington, a rancher from Carbondale, said wildlife conversations in the state have been dominated by wolves and this year, a wolf panel was assembled separate from the wildlife committee. Harrington also spoke to concerns about Nicole Rosmarino’s recent appointment to direct the State Land Board. He is, though, optimistic.

CCA president Curt Russell and immediate past president Tom Harrington. Courtesy photo IMG_4794

“You know, honestly, aside for some of these issues it’s been a really upbeat, positive convention,” he said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had so many good things to talk about and positive outlook. You know, we’re at historic cattle prices, and it doesn’t look like it’s going away for a few years.”

Harrington said the industry updates were all positive and uplifting, especially when it comes to the economics of the cattle business.

“As far as production, cattle prices in probably in the next year or two, it looks like the swing hasn’t really happened,” Harrington said. “As far as the cowherd, we’re increasing heifer retention. You know, there’s some challenges out there with carcass weights, total production in our nation, exports, tariffs. I mean, there’s lots of different things out there, but it’s still very optimistic and very positive.”

The 2025 Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Board of Directors. Courtesy photo IMG_4788-1

NEW LEADERSHIP

Harrington handed the CCA reins to southeastern Colorado rancher Curt Russell, a Simmental breeder from Sugar City. Russell addressed members and said the industry faces a landscape filled with both promise and complexity.

Curt Russell’s buckle to mark his tenure as president of CCA. Courtesy photo IMG_4795

“Political opposition, a growing disconnect of our consumers from the realities of food production, weather, water scarcity, economic pressures, ballot box wildlife management and evolving consumer expectations are challenges that test our resolve as cattle producers,” he said. “But of course, there is some good news to help us counter those irritants, Record high cattle prices. Demand for beef that continues to grow in spite of rising prices and some success in holding back the radical agendas that seek to control our business and our lands. In the coming years, we must continue to embrace the practices that ensure both our operations and our lands thrive for generations to come. We must strengthen our advocacy efforts to ensure that our voices are heard in policy discussions, from water rights to agricultural labor reforms. And we must stand firm in educating the public about the importance of what we do — not just as caretakers of the land but as providers of the food that sustains our communities and our economy.”

According to the Bent Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers Association, Russell is the eighth man from the six-county southeastern Colorado affiliate area to serve as CCA president in the association’s 158-year history.

The Rogers family from Yuma County’s Wagon Wheel Ranch was on hand to accept the prestigious 2025 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award. Kenny Rogers said good grass and water go hand in hand in arid country like his.

There’s a never ending need for pivot maintenance in thirsty, arid areas. Photo courtesy Sand County Foundation 509310516_1152344533585918_4176401102175923243_n

Rotational grazing, he said, conserves grass and makes use of pastures and areas cattle might otherwise ignore. Rogers said it has improved their range conditions considerably and prolongs grass, even during a drought.

“Everything is rotational grazing, but it became more about water,” Rogers said. “Our wells are losing water depth. We were just in the middle of trenching in 1.2 miles of pipeline because another stock well had gone dry. Then I started looking at all the old abandoned homesteads that made up a lot of our pasture and you know, this thing’s about water as much as it is about conserving our grass. You know, we’ve got to learn how to conserve the water better.”

SLB DIRECTOR

Rogers said the convention also included a visit with State Lands Board Director Nicole Rosmarino who has drawn criticism from agriculture groups primarily for her stance on rewilding.

“The same message was delivered today at the state lands meeting that we delivered the other day, that we’ve been promised a seat at the table,” he said. “We’ve always had a participatory seat at the table, and since essentially, with this administration that’s gone by the wayside, decisions are being made without our input, and we’re the ones that take care of the state lands. So, we need we need input, and she needs to hear our input.”

The Fence Post magazine has made repeated requests for an interview with Rosmarino.