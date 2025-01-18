Colorado CattleWomen announce scholarship

The Colorado CattleWomen announce the 2025 Cattle Women Legacy Scholarship. The Heather Hays Stinnett Memorial Scholarship honors Colorado CattleWomen Past President Heather Stinnett and will be awarded to a woman pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.

Stinnett was a staunch advocate for the beef industry and a proud fifth generation Coloradoan who traced her cattle industry heritage to early Colorado statehood and ranches homesteaded by ancestors on both sides of her family. Stinnett’s agricultural credentials include serving as Colorado FFA reporter, judging livestock at Seward Community College and graduating from Oklahoma State University with degrees in animal science and agricultural communications. She and her family owned a feed store, raised commercial cattle, and operated a custom grazing enterprise. Stinnett served as the president of the CCW from 2017 to 2019. She then served as the chair of the board of directors for the American National Cattlewomen in 2019.

Applications are being accepted for the scholarship until April 15, 2025 and the scholarship will be awarded in June at the 2025 Colorado CattleWomen annual meeting in Steamboat Springs. Women who are a Colorado resident, a junior, a senior, or a graduate student at an accredited four-year university or college, majoring in agriculture or an agricultural related major aspiring to work in or advocate for the beef industry are encouraged to apply.

More information on the Heather Hays Stinnett Memorial Scholarship and past recipients can be found on the Colorado CattleWomen’s website at https://coloradocattlcwomcn.org/colorado-cattlcwomen­ legacy-scholarships/. Contact email: coloradocattlewomen@gmail.com .