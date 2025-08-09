Colorado Cattlewomen name new executive board

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Colorado Cattlewomen have announced the new executive board for the upcoming two years. President, Christy Hawk, of Crawford will be at the helm as president, Suzdy Benesch of Westcliff will serve as vice president, Joanie Shoemaker of Parker as secretary, along with Kathleen Shoemaker as treasurer. Other board members include, Northeast Quarter representative Barb Howe of Evergreen, Northwest Quarter representative Kathy Nelson of Meeker, co-Southeast Quarter representative Sheron Berry of Penrose, co-Southeast Quarter representative Chandra Fischer of Limon, Southwest Quarter representative Kam Elliot of Herperus, newsletter communication Kelsey Pope, and Colorado Beef Council representative Julie Moore.

Colorado Cattlewomen will be present this year at the upcoming Colorado Beef Challenge, Aug. 9, at Metropolitan State University of Denver, Colorado State Fair Aug. 24-25, and an exciting new program called Beef Ambassador will be continued. The reprinting of Cattle in Colorado History will be redistributed by Department of Agriculture. Ranch Raised Kids a new endeavor is also on the agenda, look for the publication of Colorado Ranch Raised Kids coming out in 2026.

Streamline Ag expands technical sales team with key hires

Streamline Ag, a seed-driven crop input company located in Elkhorn, Neb., is proud to announce the addition of seven experienced professionals to its growing technical sales team. Carey Barnes, Tyler Brooks, Tyler Cowan, Trent Friesen, Allen Hensley, Mike Hommez, and Michael Wied have joined the company as technical sales specialists, expanding Streamline Ag’s reach and deepening its commitment to agronomic excellence and grower success.

“These new team members bring a wealth of agronomic knowledge, strong local relationships, and a shared passion for advancing agriculture,” said Paul Konrad, managing director at Streamline Ag. “We’re excited to welcome them aboard as we continue to support our customers with the tools, insights, and expertise they need to increase yield and profitability.”

Each new specialist brings a unique background in agriculture, from independent consulting to retail agronomy and on-farm management. In their roles, they will work directly with Streamline Ag channel partners, dealers and growers to deliver customized agronomic systems, support Streamline Ag’s advanced seed-driven crop inputs portfolio and provide technical guidance to maximize yield performance and ROI.

TSS Team Members:

Carey Barnes – Colorado, western Kansas, western Nebraska, Wyoming

Tyler Brooks – Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia

Tyler Cowan – Kansas, Missouri

Trent Friesen – Iowa, Nebraska

– Iowa, Nebraska Allen Hensley – New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas

Michael Wied – Oklahoma, Texas

– Oklahoma, Texas Mike Hommez – North Dakota, South Dakota

Nick Schaps – Minnesota, Wisconsin

With these additions, Streamline Ag strengthens its commitment to delivering localized support, cutting-edge agronomy, and personalized service that enables growers to make more informed, data-driven decisions throughout the season.

For more information about Streamline Ag and its expanding team, visit http://www.streamline-ag.com .