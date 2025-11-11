Colorado celebrates the legacy and excitement of Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Racing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The spirit of the American Quarter Horse is alive and well in Colorado, where Bally’s Arapahoe Park continues to showcase the speed, athleticism and heart of this legendary breed. Recognized as an official breed in 1947, the American Quarter Horse has become the largest horse registry in Colorado, the United States, and the world — celebrated for its unmatched sprinting ability over a quarter mile.

Originally famed for outrunning all competition in short-distance races, the Quarter Horse quickly became indispensable to America’s ranching heritage. Its strength and versatility made it the horse of choice for ranch work, rodeo events such as calf roping, steer wrestling, and barrel racing, and eventually, a global favorite in equestrian sports and recreational riding.

Sheza Fearless Eagle, owned by Dr. Jill Cook, winning the 2025 Lucile Rowe Derby at Arapahoe Park. Photo by Mark Flanders, Coady Media SHEZA-FEARLESS-EAGLE-Lucile-Rowe-Derby-10-12-25-R06-Arapahoe-Park-Finish

Colorado remains a proud home for the breed’s racing legacy, offering thrilling race days at Bally’s Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colo., just off E-470 and Quincy Avenue. With a full card of Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred races, fans can enjoy all the live action with the first post-time at 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 16.

On Oct. 12, Bally’s Arapahoe Park hosted the RMQHA Lucile Rowe Derby for 3-year-old Colorado-bred Quarter Horses, featuring a purse of over $55,000. Eighteen horses competed in the trials on Sept. 26, with the top 10 advancing to the finals.

With the odds in her favor, Sheza Fearless Eagle was the fan favorite with her remarkable career thus far. Bred and owned by Dr. Jill Cook of Windsor, Colo., Sheza Fearless Eagle was a repurchase from the Heritage Place Select Yearling Sale for $15,000. Her career highlights include winning the Grade 3 $253,000+ Valley Junction Futurity, finalist in the Grade 1 All American Oaks, and now the CHAMPION of the Lucile Rowe Derby. This talented mare, bred by Dr. Cook in honor of her late husband, Vaughn, is now approaching $250,000 in career earnings.

The Cherry Creek Futurity, the 7th and final race of the afternoon, featured a purse of $63,000 and was a full card of elite 2-year-old Quarter Horses foaled in Colorado.

Following the qualifying trials on Sept. 26, Ronda Rowsey, bred and owned by George Seward of Yuma, Colo., entered the finals as the fastest qualifier and as a clear crowd favorite. Wire to wire Ronda Rowsey dominated the competition in the Cherry Creek Futurity. The 2-year-old was also a repurchase by George Seward at the Heritage Place Select Yearling Sale. After her remarkable performance in the Cherry Creek Futurity, we look forward to seeing her compete in the Mile High Futurity trials Oct. 31.

FAN FAVORITE

While Bally’s Arapahoe Park also hosts numerous Thoroughbred races, Quarter Horses remains the clear fan favorite. The handle (total betting) for the day reflected that enthusiasm — with four Quarter Horse races drawing $28,585 in wagers, compared to $10,481 for three Thoroughbred events.

As the 2025 season continues, the Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association invites families, fans, and racing enthusiasts to experience the excitement, tradition, and heart of Quarter Horse racing — right here in Colorado. You can join us at Bally’s Arapahoe Park, 26000 E Quincy Ave. Aurora, CO 80016. Phone number is (303) 690-2400.

The RMQHA is dedicated to promoting and preserving the American Quarter Horse in Colorado through racing, breeding and education. The association supports local breeders, owners, and fans while celebrating the legacy and athleticism of this remarkable breed.

For more information, contact Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association (RMQHA)

Email: office@rmqha.com

Phone: (393) 659-7752