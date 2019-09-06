Colorado Centennial farms and ranches

Gov. Jared Polis addresses the crowd at the Centennial Farms and Ranches Program ceremony at the Colorado State Fair. With this year’s 22 additions, there are 603 Centennial Farms and Ranches in the state.

Photo courtesy Office of the Governor

The Centennial Farms and Ranches Program presented signs and certificates to the 22 families that have owned and operated their farm or ranch for 100 years or more. The ceremony was held on Aug. 23 at the Colorado State Fair with Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, History Colorado Executive Director Steve W. Turner, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The program, a collaboration between the Department of Agriculture, the Colorado State Fair, and History Colorado, has been recognizing centennial operations since 1986. With these farms and ranches, there are 603 Centennial Farms and Ranches in the state.

This year’s honorees were the Aspaas Ranch, 1913, Hesperus, La Plata County;

Bagley Hills Ranch, Inc., 1914, Eckley, Yuma County;

Baker Farms, 1917, Akron, Washington County;

Boerner Farm, 1916, Fleming, Logan County;

Brent Wertz Farm, 1919, McClave, Bent County;

Brown Ranch, 1915, Clark, Routt County;

Davis Ranch, 1919, Walsenburg, Huerfano County;

Dolezal Farm, 1917, Julesburg, Sedgwick County;

Enstrom Ranch, 1911, Nucla, Montrose County;

Kleve Farm and Ranch, 1919, Holyoke, Phillips County;

Lewton Family Farm, 1919, Bennett, Adams County;

Lorenzini Farms, 1919, Weldona, Morgan County;

M & M Hahn Family Partnership, LLC, 1910, Yuma, Yuma County;

Miller Ranch, 1919, Westcliffe, Custer County;

Moellenberg Ranch, 1914, Idalia, Yuma County;

Perry Ranch, 1911, Toponas, Routt County;

Purcell Ranch, 1919, Ault, Weld County;

Renzelman Ranch, 1916, Wray, Yuma County;

Rod and June Ulrich Farm, 1919, LaSalle, Weld County;

Schmittel Ranch, 1911, Saguache, Saguache County;

Seufer Farm, 1919, Holly, Prowers County; and Weyerman Ranch, 1893, Idalia, Yuma County.