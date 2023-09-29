Colorado co-hosts Fall Focus

DENVER — Fall Focus 2023 brought about 200 eager-to-learn cattlemen to Denver. Simmental enthusiasts and commercial cattlemen, representing 28 states and three Canadian provinces, attended the successful gathering on Aug. 25-29, 2023.

The event featured a gathering with live cattle demonstrations and displays; a day-long educational symposium; a celebration of the Lifetime Promoter and Golden Book recipients; interactive committee meetings; and a productive American Simmental Association board meeting.

Colorado Simmental and Colorado Cattlemen’s associations co-hosted the kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 25.

The “Ranch Gathering” kickoff included live cattle demonstrations for pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) testing by Dr. Tim Holt and feet and leg scoring by Lane Giess. Willie Altenburg, Jake Owens, and Ben Elliott provided cattle for the two demonstrations. CSA members Bridle Bit Simmentals, Hill Brothers Livestock and Reflected R Ranch provided display cattle in the new National Western’s Stock Yards Events Center.

Despite the rain, a few participants enjoyed exploring the nearby Colorado State University Spur campus’s educational displays.

During the evening, CSA leaders surprised Susan Russell. Willie Altenburg, CSA president, and Chad Cook, ASA trustee, presented Russell with a personalized brand necklace to commemorate her silver anniversary — the 25th consecutive year of serving as the CSA executive secretary.

The evening concluded with tri-tip steaks, cooked by Merck Animal Health and MultiMin representatives.

This was the eighth annual Fall Focus, an educational industry event, co-hosted by the state and the American Simmental Association.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, education became the focus, showcasing a snapshot of issues important to the entire beef industry. An attentive audience quizzed the speakers and panelists on PAP, congestive heart failure and on sustainability.

Breed-specific awards and meetings finished out the annual Fall Focus event, which rotates around the U.S.