Colorado conservation districts offering scholarship

The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and South Side Conservation Districts will be offering a $2,500 scholarship for graduating high school seniors to a student who has been active in agriculture and conservation and is pursuing a degree at an accredited school. The scholarship will be announced at Ag Expo on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. To download a copy of the application, go to http://www.southsidecd.org for the requirements or call the office at 970) 404-3439. Deadline for the application is Jan. 18, 2019.