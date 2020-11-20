Colorado Corn Still Working for the state’s producers

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) and the Colorado Corn Growers Association (CCGA) will no longer share a staff or be housed in the same building, much in the same way some other states are organized.

The Colorado Corn Growers Association was founded in 1979 by its members and focuses on public policy. The CCGA is funded by dues-paying members and sponsors. The CCGA board members are nominated and voted on by members.

In 1987, the CCGA led the movement to establish the Colorado Corn Marketing Order, which was voted on by all corn producers, to enact a penny per bushel assessment collected by first handlers, as allowed under the Colorado Agricultural Marketing Act of 1939.

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is funded by this penny per bushel assessment, or check off, and spearheads market development, research, regulatory affairs, outreach, education and promotion of Colorado corn for the benefit of all corn producers in the state. The administrative committee board members are nominated by corn producers and appointed by the Commissioner of Agriculture.

Now, rather than two organizations housed under Colorado Corn with one staff and executive director, there will be two separate staffs and offices. Troy Schneider, president of the CCAC said the Greeley building has been sold and they are actively pursuing new locations, though the office will remain where it is for now.

DIFFERENT DIRECTION

In short, the two boards couldn’t come to an agreement.

“The (CCGA) had a vision of going a different direction on some items,” Schneider said. “The administrative committee felt like some of those ideas weren’t where we wanted to go. We finally had to concentrate on what we’re supposed to be doing and right now that is simpler with two different staffs.”

Schneider said both boards will move forward working with the National Corn Growers Association and the CCAC will continue to work with the U.S. Grains Council and the U.S. Meat Export Federation. The CCGA will continue to work, he said, with other partners but both organizations will continue to work for the corn producers in Colorado.

“I can’t speak for the CCGA but very little will change with CCAC,” he said. “That penny per bushel will continue to be invested.”

Executive Director Nicholas Colglazier, Director of Market Development and Public Policy Kim Reddin, and Communications Director Robyn Carlson will remain with CCAC.

According to a press release, the CCGA board members are urging corn producers to support both organizations as they hope to remain united for the state’s producers.

The press release said “Colorado farm and ranch families have struggled to make ends meet and the Colorado Corn Growers Association has worked with key allies, including the Southwest Council of Agribusiness, the National Corn Growers Association, and the U.S. Grains Council to help our producers weather seven years of hard times. While the NCGA ties together the interests of the nation’s corn farmers, the SWCA works to address needs that are unique to our part of the country. Both roles are extremely important to Colorado corn producers and the Colorado Corn Growers Association is committed to maintaining both.”

The press release said the CCGA has worked to secure more than $700 million in support in recent years through the farm bill and ad hoc programs, including two Market Facilitation Programs, two Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs, and the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus.

“While none of the programs work perfectly for any farmer, the Colorado Corn Growers Association has worked to bring these programs closer in line to meeting the needs of our growers. Without these policies, we shudder to think what the agriculture landscape in Colorado would look like right now.”