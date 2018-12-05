Colorado corn yields down slightly

Based on conditions November first, corn production for the United States is forecast at 14.6 billion bushels, up less than a percent from last year according to the latest USDA-NASS Crop Production Report.* Yields are expected to average 178.9 bushels per acre, up 2.3 bushels from 2017. If realized, this will be the highest yield and second highest production on record for the United States.

In Colorado, corn production is forecast at 171.45 million bushels down eight percent from last year's 185.9 million bushels. Average yield is estimated at 127 bushels per acre down sixteen bushels below last years final yield. Drought and hail were likely factors.