Colorado cowboy competing in 3rd season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown

Home to the first rodeo in history, Colorado is a state steeped in Western heritage, and one Coloradan cowboy is gearing up to represent his state in the third season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Will he be able to use his ‘mile high’ advantage to beat out the competition?

Stephen Heitmann, of Yoder, Colo., is among 14 contestants throwing his cowboy hat into the ring in the INSP cowboy competition series Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, hosted by country music icon Trace Adkins. With the chance to win a life-changing prize package on the line, Heitmann, famously known as the viral cowboy that roped a runaway longhorn in a Colorado bank, will have to use his unique cowboy skills throughout a series of thrilling individual and team challenges, to bring the ultimate title back to Colorado.

Stephen Heitmann of Yoder, Colo., is among 14 contestants throwing his cowboy hat into the ring in the INSP cowboy competition series Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, hosted by country music icon Trace Adkins. Photo courtesy INSP



In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, top cowboys from across the United States compete to win a herd of cattle (worth at least $50,000), a coveted belt buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights. As they lock horns in a series of grueling challenges, they are judged on their skills, knowledge, grit and passion. The diverse male and female contestants include ranch owners and managers, horse trainers, ranch hands, bull riders, and rodeo competitors. One-by-one, the cowboys who don’t perform are eliminated by country music icon Trace Adkins and a panel of expert judges. In the end, only one cowboy rides away with the herd.

The 10 episodes of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown will air on INSP starting on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET (you can get a first look at the series at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2py2wNbAT0k ).