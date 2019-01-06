Colorado Department of Agriculture workshops help food and ag businesses get started and grow

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–A variety of food companies call Colorado home, and the state continues to be an incubator for food entrepreneurs. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is organizing two workshops to help food and agricultural businesses get started and grow.

"I hope these workshops inspire entrepreneurs and help their businesses thrive," said Danielle Trotta, business development specialist with the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "Workshop speakers are actively engaged in the food system, and they are excited to share their expertise with others."

Taking the Leap into Retail and Beyond

January 29, 2019

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Colorado Department of Agriculture

305 Interlocken Parkway

Broomfield, CO 80021

This one-day workshop is perfect for businesses and producers looking to take their products and commodities to retail and beyond in the food and agriculture industry. The agenda includes topics such sales analysis and research, marketing and positioning strategies, logistics and transportation efficiencies, buyer meetings and brokerage, and package design and artwork.

Guest speakers include Debbie Knapp, former Natural Grocers retail buyer; Peter Davis with DeLine Box Company; John Recca of BrandWerks Group; Becca Jablonski from the Department of Agriculture Resource and Economics at Colorado State University; and many more experts from within the industry.

Colorado Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs

February 13, 2019

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

CoBank Center for Agricultural Education

4492 East County Road 56

Fort Collins, CO 80524

This one-day workshop is designed for start-up businesses and producers considering a path into the food and agriculture industry. This workshop is organized to be fast-paced and packed with vital information needed to begin a food or agricultural business. The agenda includes topics such as resources for start-up businesses, business organization and finances, building a brand, working with retailers, labeling and beginning production factors.

Guest speakers include Mike Hardin, director of Business and Licensing with the Secretary of State's Office; Peter Mohr, director of operations for Naturally Boulder; Dawn Thilmany and Becca Jablonski from the Department of Agriculture Resource and Economics at Colorado State University; Brianne Rael with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; and many more experts from state and county entities critical to establishing a food business.

Registration is $55 per person per workshop. Registration includes the program, workshop materials, a light breakfast and lunch. Online pre-registration is required for each event, and processing fees for electronic checks and credit card orders apply. Seating is limited and space is expected to fill fast.

For complete agendas, more information and to register, visit http://www.coloradoproud.org or contact Danielle Trotta at (303) 869-9176. The workshops are sponsored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Valley Packing and Catering and Colorado State University Agriculture Resource and Economics Department.