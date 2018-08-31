Colorado dignitaries participate in the Governor’s Beef Show at the state fair

The Governor's Beef Show at the Colorado State Fair, sponsored by Colorado Farm Bureau, Tri State and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, is meant to bring urban legislators to the fair, pair them with a beef exhibitor, and have them experience firsthand, this aspect of rural life.

This year, dignitaries included Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown, State Rep. Daneya Esgar, Sen. Larry Crowder, Retired U.S. Marine Jesse Clay, Colorado State Fair Committee member Rosemarie DelMonte, Anneliese Phippen with the National Western Stock Show, Gubernatorial Candidate Walker Stapleton, Senate Minority Leader LeRoy Garcia, Ernest Lunning with Colorado Politics, executive director for USDA's Farm Service Agency in Colorado Clarice Navarro, and State Rep. Donald Valdez.

Ring stewards included Lisa and Laurie Reid from The Showtimes Magazine and Power, the celebrity robot included in the lineup from Tri State G & T. John Hinners, U.S. Meat Export Federation vice president of industry relations, was on hand to judge the event and named retired USMC Jesse Clay the Grand Champion and Ernest Lunning Reserve Champion.

During the event, Colorado Farm Bureau presented a $7,500 donation to the Ronald McDonald House. The funds were raised by the CFB Women's Committee through their silent auction and other events throughout the year. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.