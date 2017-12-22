Colorado egg producers contribute to Ronald McDonald House Radiothon

The Colorado Egg Producers Association and its member farms recently contributed $30,000 in matching funds to the Ronald McDonald House Radiothon, while CEP Vice President Jerry Wilkins, who also serves as chair of the local fundraising event, was among those working the phones during the Nov. 30 "Light the House" Radiothon on KOSI 101.1 FM.

Additionally, Eggland's Best was one of the major sponsors of the radiothon, and CEP representatives were also on hand that day providing an omelet breakfast for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and for volunteers.

In total, the radiothon raised about $350,000, which will help keep families of sick children close to the care and resources they need while the child is hospitalized.

Along with Jerry, other CEP staff that took part in the event were Executive Director Bill Scebbi, Industry Relations Manager David Collie, and Outreach Events Coordinator Terri Heine.