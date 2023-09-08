Colorado expands veterinary student debt relief program, applicants welcome

The Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program was signed into law in 2017 and provided up to $70,000 to pay off student loan debt for veterinarians who agreed to serve in a rural, underserved area of the state for up to four years. Photo courtesy CSU

A State of Colorado program that helps pay off student loan debt for veterinarians who practice in under-served areas was expanded by the legislature this spring with additional funding and participant seats. The application period is now open.

The Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program was signed into law in 2017 and provided up to $70,000 to pay off student loan debt for veterinarians who agreed to serve in a rural, underserved area of the state for up to four years. Funding was provided to two veterinarians, Dr. Kayle Austin and Dr. Callie Kuntz.

“This program has helped me immensely,” Kuntz said. “By being able to decrease my student loan debt, I have been able to purchase my practice, grow my business to more than twice the size it was when I purchased it, and purchase the land and building, all within five years of being in Yuma, Colo. — all while decreasing my loan debt. As a young veterinarian, business owner and mother, it’s been a huge blessing to be able to have received these repayments and pursue what I love, where I love: rural Colorado.”

FUNDING FOR UP TO SIX VETS

This spring, the legislature passed amendments to the law through Senate Bill 44. The legislation expanded the available funding to accommodate six veterinarians who can receive up to $90,000 each for working in rural communities with food animal medicine needs. Sponsors of the bill were Sen. Joann Ginal, Sen. Rod Pelton, Rep. Karen McCormick and Rep. Ty Winter.

Preference is given to applicants who graduated from the Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Applications may be submitted online at https://vetmedbiosci.colostate.edu/veterinary-education-loan-repayment-program/application/ .

The program is overseen by the VELRP Council, which selects the participants, is appointed by the governor, and supported by CSU administrative staff. The current council members are:

• Chair: Scott Johnson, Flying Diamond Ranch

• Vice-chair: Dr. Kayla Henderson, Colorado Veterinary Medical Association

• Dr. Melinda Frye, associate dean of the DVM Program at the CSU College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

• Dr. Morgan McCarty, representative of the State Commissioner of Agriculture

• Dr. John Raftopoulos, Colorado Livestock Industry

The debt payoffs are phased under the following terms:

• Upon completion of six months of the first year of service under the program, up to $15,000

• Upon completion of a second year of service under the program, up to an additional $20,000

• Upon completion of a third year of service under the program, up to an additional

$25,000

• Upon completion of a fourth year of service under the program, up to an additional $30,000

Questions about the program can be sent to Jon Stocking at Jon.Stocking@colostate.edu .

INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS

Each year, the council selects up to six qualified veterinary applicants to participate in the program. The number of applicants that the council may choose in a given year is dependent on the amount of money available in that year.

Details on required qualifications for applicants and other information about the application process are available at https://col.st/ZXuvu .