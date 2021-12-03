Colorado Farm Bureau celebrates “Ag is Always Open” at 103rd Annual Meeting

Farmers and ranchers from across Colorado, gathered on Nov. 18-21 to celebrate Colorado Farm Bureau’s 103rd Annual Meeting.

This meeting brings together members of the Colorado Farm Bureau along with friends, policy leaders and partners to learn about key issues facing the state’s agriculture industry and to network with other leaders.

During the meeting, key speakers included economist Richard Wobbekind, associate dean for Business and Government Relations, senior economist and faculty director of the Business Research Division and at the University of Colorado Boulder who talked about the economic outlook for the state and country.

Additionally, Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation talked about the great things the national organization is doing, as well as the importance of mental stress support for struggling farmers and ranchers.

Other guests included Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, professor at CSU; Sherry Saylor, former AFBF Women’s Leadership Committee chair; and Kelly Maher, political commentator.

“It was so wonderful to be back together in person, celebrating the great work that Colorado’s farmers and ranchers have accomplished across the state,” said Colorado Farm Bureau President Carlyle Currier during his annual address. “It has been a difficult two years with COVID-19, devastating drought and horrendous wildfires. We know folks are struggling, but agriculture is resilient and being together once again is a refreshing and encouraging start to the next year.”

AG POLICY

The annual meeting is an important part of the organization’s role as the state’s leading voice in agriculture. The Agriculture is Always Open theme was ever-present in members’ minds as they created organizational policy and learned about key issues.

“Despite much of the country being boarded up, farmers and ranchers couldn’t, wouldn’t stop,” said Chad Vorthmann, executive vice president of the Colorado Farm Bureau as he addressed attendees. “We will continue to work on the strengths of CFB. We want everyone, and I mean everyone in Colorado to think “Farm Bureau” first when it comes to ag policy, information, and respect for our support and opposition to issues.”

An important activity conducted during the annual meeting is the review of current policies, as well as the addition of new policies by the voting delegates. The policies adopted by Colorado Farm Bureau delegates originate at the grassroots level and define the organization’s position on a variety of issues including private property rights, water, wildlife, broadband, farm programs, and machinery software, just to name a few.

Each year, Colorado Farm Bureau celebrates individuals inside and outside of the organization who has made a marked difference in the agricultural community. These individuals are awarded with our Service to Ag award. This year’s recipients were J. Paul Brown, former state legislator and longtime La Plata County Farm Bureau member, and Tony Frank, chancellor of the Colorado State University System. They received their awards and recognition at the annual banquet.