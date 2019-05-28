Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation donates $20,000 to aid in Nebraska Disaster Relief

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado’s neighbors in Nebraska will soon receive a $20,000 donation from the Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation to help with disaster relief after devastating storms and flooding hit the state in March.

“While Colorado braced for impact from the ‘Bomb Cyclone,’ it was really our friends in Nebraska that suffered massive damage,” said Don Shawcroft, president of the Colorado Farm Bureau. “Hearing of ranchers unable to get to their cattle, flooded fields, and demolished silos, sprinklers, and barns was truly heartbreaking.”

The $20,000 donation will go to the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Disaster Relief Fund where 100 percent of the donations will be distributed to Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and rural communities affected by the disaster.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, more than 20 percent of the state’s gross domestic product comes from agriculture and some officials estimated the industries lost about $1 million a day during the worst of the floods. The disaster caused significant livestock deaths, severe damage to infrastructure and feed sources as well ass total disruption to planting, impacting next year’s crops.

“This donation won’t solve any problems,” continued Shawcroft. “However, it’s the right thing to do. I am extremely proud of our organization’s efforts. The Farm Bureau Family shows up when others are in need.”

This action marks the first time the CFB Foundation has activated its Relief Fund for a disaster that occurred outside the state of Colorado. The Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation will continue to accept donations to add to this fund. Please note Disaster Fund-NE Flood in the memo line on the check. Cash and checks can be sent to:

Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation

Attn: Disaster Fund

9177 E. Mineral Circle

Centennial, CO 80112