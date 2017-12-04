Colorado Farm Show 2018 scholarship recipients

The Colorado Farm Show will award nine graduating high school seniors a total of $21,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses. Six $2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarships, two $4,000 renewable Colorado Farm Show Scholarships, and one $1,500 Carl Luther Memorial Scholarship will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Jan. 24, 2018 at the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley Colo. This brings the total awarded scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to $207,500.

The Colorado Farm Show Board would like to wish all recipients good luck in their future educational paths.

Rolling Scholarship Winners:

Mattea Klein: Johnstown, attends Roosevelt High School

Britney Filter: Weldona, attends Weldon Valley High School

Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship:

Emily Reitz: Eaton, attends Briggsdale High School

Jerraldawn Jo Rector: Agate, attends Simla High School

Morgan Miller: Hotchkiss, attends Hitchkiss High School

Courtney Jo Griffith: Brush, attends Brush High School

Kylie Donovan: Haxtun, attends Haxtun High School

Macy Collins: Meeker, attends Meeker High School

Carl Luther Memorial Co-Tech Scholarship:

Ryan Eggleston: Fort Morgan, attends Fort Morgan High School