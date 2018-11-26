Colorado Farm Show announces 2019 scholarships

GREELEY, Colo. – The Colorado Farm Show will award 11 graduating high school seniors a total of $23,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses. Not too mention, two $1,500 Secondary Scholarships will also be awarded to recipients as they continue the next year at their respective colleges.

The Colorado Farm Show Board would like to wish all recipients good luck in their future educational paths, including:

$4,000 Rolling Scholarship Recipients

· Kaylee Camblin, Holyoke, CO attends Holyoke High School

· Kinlie Lewis, Iliff, CO attends Caliche Junior/Senior High School

$2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Recipients

· Ashlyn Ochsner, Kersey, CO attends Platte Valley High School

· Darci Wintermote, Walden, CO attends North Park High School

· Brandon Kerbs, Gill, CO attends Platte Valley High School

· Jordan Kendrick, Ft Morgan, CO attends Brush High School

· Devin Littlefield, Stoneham, CO attends Prairie High School

· Kirsten Wood, Weldona, CO attends Weldon Valley High School

$1,500 Secondary Scholarship Recipients

· Morgan Miller, Hotchkiss High School graduate and a Freshman at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, majoring in Agricultural Communications.

· Brittany Fetzer, Haxtun High School graduate and a Sophomore at Colorado State University majoring in Animal Science – Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

$1,000 Friend of the Show Scholarship Recipients

· Amy Pollart, Snyder, CO attends Prairie High School

· Tessa Nally, Johnstown, CO attends Roosevelt High School

· Jaden Long, Windsor, CO attends Windsor High School

$1,500 Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarships

· No Applicants this year

The 2019 Colorado Farm Show Scholarships will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Wednesday January 30th, 2019 in the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley CO. This brings the total scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to $233,000.

The 55th annual Colorado Farm Show will feature close to 300 ag-related exhibitors. It will draw in more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region who are interested in learning more about ag products, services, and machinery. There are tons of educational breakout sessions over the 3-day show, topics of which include:

Beef, Equine, Dairy, Sheep, Colorado Produce, Colorado Agriculture Education Days, Ag Spotlight, Ag Outlook, Colorado Weather Report, Climate Smart Ag, Partners in Ag & many more…

There is no admission fee to attend, simply a $5 parking fee, which includes complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door, and it goes towards funding of the annual CFS Scholarships too. There is no limit on how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter…So, we hope YOU are making plans to attend each and every day!

To see a complete schedule and view the online brochure for the 55th Colorado Farm Show, Jan 29-31, 2019, please visit http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

Rolling Scholarship Recipients

Kaylee Camblin will graduate from Holyoke High School and plans to attend either Fort Hays State University or Northeastern Junior College to study Biology and Vet Science. Kaylee is a 12-year member of the Raising Rancher's 4-H Club, holding various officer positions including President. In 4-H she exhibited Market Beef and Swine for 10 years. She is the proud owner of numerous county grand and reserve grand champion animals and has won Market Beef champion and reserve champion awards at Colorado State Fair. In high school, Kaylee is actively involved in Holyoke FFA, several student organizations, Volleyball, Basketball, and Track. Kaylee is the daughter of Kris and Marla Camblin from Holyoke.

Kinlie Lewis attends Caliche Junior/Senior High School and plans to attend Northeastern Junior College after graduation. She plans to study Animal Science and Agriculture Economics with hopes of pursuing Law School to become a Water lawyer. As a 10-year member of Proctor Peppers 4-H, Kinlie has participated in many community service activities, was a Citizenship Washington Focus delegate, and participated in Livestock Judging – winning High Individual at four major contests in 2018. She is active in Caliche FFA, currently serving as chapter and District 16 President. Kinlie plays volleyball and basketball in high school and is active in FBLA and Student Council. She has taken part in mission trips through her church, including a trip to Jamaica in 2018. She is the daughter of Mat and Wendy Lewis from Iliff.

Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Ashlyn Ochsner wants to attend Colorado State University and study Agricultural Economics following graduation from Platte Valley High School. She showed Market and Breeding Beef and participated in Livestock Judging during her 10-years with High Plains Ag 4-H Club. She is Vice-President of Platte Valley FFA and has participated in various FFA activities including the FFA Washington Leadership Conference which she says made a big impact on her life. In high school, Ashlyn is active in Student Council, FBLA, and National Honor Society. She is a member of the Colorado and North American Limousin Junior associations. Ashlyn is the daughter of Kevin and Julie Ochsner from Kersey.

Darci Wintermote is the daughter of Lawrence and Angela Wintermote from Walden. She attends North Park High School and after graduation plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in Reproductive Biology. She is a 10-year member of 4-H, taking Market Beef and Shooting Sports, and competing in Meats Judging. Darci is a member of North Park FFA and is currently serving as Vice-President. Through 4-H and FFA, Darci has helped with numerous community service activities. She is a three-sport athlete, competing in volleyball, basketball, and track. She hopes to one day be involved in the animal genetics business.

Brandon Kerbs is the son of Brad and Lisa Kerbs from Gill. After graduation from Platte Valley High School in Kersey, Brandon wants to attend college and pursue a degree in Biological Systems Engineering, with career plans to improve and design efficient agriculture businesses. Brandon has been actively involved in both 4-H and FFA, competing in national Dairy Judging contests in both organizations. He is a member of several dairy breed associations, and a Junior board member on the Weld County 4-H Dairy Advisory Council. Brandon plays high school baseball and spend many hours working on his family's dairy and farming businesses.

Jordan Kendrick attends Brush High School with plans to go to Northeastern Junior College after graduation. She then plans to transfer to a university to complete her degree in Ag Business. As a member of Brush FFA, Jordan received her State Farmer degree in 2018. She is currently chapter President and has been active on state winning livestock, ag sales, and dairy teams. An 11-year member of Valley-View Ag 4-H, Jordan received All State Livestock Judging recognition in 2016 and 2018. She has run track and cross-country in high school, receiving all-conference honors and for three years has qualified for State. Jordan is the daughter of Daniel and Susan Kendrick from Fort Morgan.

Devin Littlefield will graduate from Prairie High School in New Raymer and plans to attend either Kansas State University or the University of Wyoming in pursuit of a degree in Agribusiness. Devin is a two-sport athlete at Prairie, competing in basketball and baseball. He is President of the National Honor Society and is active in Student Council. He showed beef cattle and participated in numerous community service activities while a nine-year member of Prairie 4-H. He has been involved with New Raymer FFA for four years and hopes to one day return to the family farm. Devin is the son of Roger and Brenda Littlefield from Stoneham.

Kirsten Wood plans to attend Northeastern Junior College after graduating from Weldon Valley High School. She wants to major in Agribusiness with a focus on marketing. Kirsten is a four-year member of Weldon Valley FFA and is chapter President. She has won FFA State Gold awards in Equine Entrepreneurship and Diversified Ag Placement and has participated on her chapter's Horse Judging team. She is a 12-year member of the Weldon Valley 4-H Club, and for three years has served as the club's President. Kirsten has won numerous Morgan County and Colorado State Fair grand and reserve grand champion awards with her horse, artistic clothing, and dog projects. Kirsten is the daughter of Donald and Kathy Wood from Weldona.

Secondary Scholarship Recipients

Morgan Miller graduated from Hotchkiss High School and is currently a Freshman at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, majoring in Agricultural Communications. She is the daughter of Charles and Amy Miller from Hotchkiss. At Texas Tech, she is involved in collegiate FFA, Freshman Leadership Association, Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, while volunteering at the Burkhart Autism Center. Her plans are to pursue opportunities in the communications field or possibly to attend law school and become an attorney. Morgan is the daughter of Charles and Amy Miller from Hotchkiss.

Brittany Fetzer graduated from Haxtun High School and is now a Sophomore at Colorado State University majoring in Animal Science – Pre-Veterinary Medicine. Her plans are to become a large animal veterinarian, focusing on genetics and reproduction. At CSU, she is active in Collegiate Farm Bureau and serves as the liaison to Weld County Farm Bureau. Brittany also joined the Collegiate Livestock Association and is pledging to join Sigma Alpha agriculture sorority. She volunteered at the Ag Innovation Summit at CSU and Ag Adventure for third graders. Brittany is the daughter of Dan and Christine Fetzer from Haxtun.

Friend of the Show Scholarship Recipients

Amy Pollart attends Prairie High School near New Raymer. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management with a minor in Agribusiness. Amy was a member of the Snyder Pioneers 4-H Club for five years and has participated in the New Raymer FFA for four years. She is Senior class president and a member of National Honor Society. Volleyball, basketball, and baseball were also on her list of activities in high school. Amy is the daughter of Matthew and Stacy Pollart from Snyder.

Tessa Nally is the daughter of Ryan and Mary Nally from Johnstown. She will graduate from Roosevelt High School with plans to attend Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, then transfer to Colorado State University to finish her degree in Agriculture with hopes to one day be an Ag teacher. Tessa has been involved in Roosevelt FFA for four years, holding multiple officer positions including her current role as Vice-President. She is active in a tutoring club that assists freshmen and other students who need assistance and Interact – a club focused on community service. Tessa and her mother operate a small egg business, supplying eggs to elderly members of her community.

Jaden Long attends Windsor High School where he has been a member of Windsor FFA for three years. Jaden wants to attend the University of Wyoming with career plans of becoming either a Conservation Officer or Game Warden. He hopes to one day teach people about wildlife and to respect the resources we have. Jaden has volunteered at the Farm Show for several years, helping to set up booths and where ever else his help was needed. He enjoys hunting and has been an active volunteer with Windsor Ducks Unlimited. Jaden is the son of Mark and Brooke Long, from Windsor.

Need more information or have questions, please contact Brian Allmer, Colorado Farm Show marketing chair at (970) 656-3489 or email barnmedia@yahoo.com.