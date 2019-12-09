Colorado Farm Show announces 2020 scholarships

GREELEY, Colo. – The Colorado Farm Show will award 12 high school seniors and two college students a total of $29,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses.

The Colorado Farm Show Board would like to wish all recipients good luck in their future educational paths, including:

$4,000 Rolling Scholarship Recipients

Kassandra Shoemaker hopes to attend Colorado State University or West Texas A&M to study ag business or animal science following her graduation from Platte Valley High School in Kersey.

Cameron Frantz attends Rocky Ford High School and expects to attend West Texas A&M University to major in animal science.

$2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Joshua Waller wants to attend Colorado State University to study animal science or rangeland ecology and management following his graduation from Hoehne High School.

Shelby Tveten is a senior at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown with plans to attend Colorado State University and double major in ag business and neuroscience.

Awna Hirsch of Windsor High School plans to attend either the University of Minnesota or Iowa State University to study dairy science.

Jesse Miller plans to study civil or environmental engineering following his graduation from Hotchkiss High School.

Mavric Leighty plans to study ag business or civil engineering following graduation from McClave High School.

Kendal Powell of Bennet High School, plans to attend West Texas A&M University to study ag education with a future desire of developing curriculum for elementary ag education and teaching elementary students about agriculture.

$2,000 Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarships

Rylan McCall will attend Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kan., after graduating from Walsh High School, with plans to earn a degree in the Agriculture Crop Applicator Program.

Brenton “Dax” Towns from Idalia and plans to attend Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., to study diversified agriculture.

$1,500 Secondary Scholarship Recipients

Kirsten Wood graduate from Weldon Valley High School and is a freshman at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, majoring in ag business.

Kylie Donovan graduated from Haxtun High School and is now a Sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyo., majoring in ag education and agronomy.

$1,000 Friend of the Show Scholarship Recipients:

Rhys Maxey attends Platte Valley High School in Kersey and plans to attend Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., to pursue a degree in business administration.

David Sponaugle will graduate from the Colorado Heritage Education School System and plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study in the engineering field.

The 2020 Colorado Farm Show Scholarships will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Jan. 29, 2020 in the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, Colo.

This brings the total scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to $262,000.

The 56th annual Colorado Farm Show will feature close to 300 ag-related exhibitors. It will draw in more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region who are interested in learning more about ag products, services and machinery. There are tons of educational breakout sessions over the three-day show, topics of which include: Beef, Equine, Dairy, Sheep, Colorado Produce, Colorado Agriculture Education Days, Ag Spotlight, Ag Outlook, Colorado Weather Report, Weeds, Partners in Ag and many more.

There is no admission fee to attend, simply a $5 parking fee, which includes complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door, and it goes towards funding of the annual CFS Scholarships too. There is no limit on how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter.

To see a complete schedule and view the online brochure for the 56th Colorado Farm Show, Jan. 28-30, 2020, please visit http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

Special thanks to John Elway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for supplying the Colorado Farm Show Board members with Dodge Ram trucks to utilize during the show and one to use year-round, to help promote the 56th Anniversary Colorado Farm Show.