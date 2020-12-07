Colorado Farm Show announces 2021 scholarship winners

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Farm Show will award 10 high school seniors and two college students a total of $27,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses.

The Colorado Farm Show Board would like to wish all recipients Good Luck in their future educational paths, including:

$4,000 Rolling Scholarship Recipients

Ema Richardson of Yuma

Jed Sidwell of Gill

$2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Charles (George) Graybill of Keenesburg

Morgan Barba of Henderson

Niquole Knapp of Rocky Ford

Tristin Niccoli of Joes

Jayci Mekelburg of Eckley

Kaley Pieper of Fowler

$2,000 Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarships

Austin Hayes of Eaton

Reid Grimes of Windsor

$1,500 Secondary Scholarship Recipients

Kirsten Wood of Weldona

Macy Collins of Meeker

Learn more about each of the 2021 Colorado Farm Show Scholarship winners at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

The 2021 Colorado Farm Show Scholarships will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 by invitation and for those that wish to watch the ceremony can do so live online, check the Colorado Farm Show Facebook, Instagram and website for specific time.

This brings the total scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to $289,000.

2022 COLORADO FARM SHOW

The 57th annual Colorado Farm Show was postponed and will return on Jan. 25-27, 2022, The event will once again feature close to 300 ag-related exhibitors and draws in more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region, who are interested in learning more about ag products, services and machinery. There will once again be numerous educational breakout sessions over the three-day show featuring:

Beef, Equine, Dairy, Sheep, Colorado Produce, Colorado Agriculture Education Days, Ag Spotlight, Ag Outlook, Colorado Weather Report, Weeds, Partners in Ag and many more.

There is never an admission fee to attend, just simply a $5 parking fee, which will include complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door, and it goes towards funding the annual CFS Scholarships too. There is never a limit on how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter. So, we hope you are making plans to attend each and every day in 2022.

More details about the 57th Colorado Farm Show, coming up Jan 25-27, 2022, will be made available in the months to com. Once again, learn more about the 2021 Colorado Farm Show Scholarship winners on our newly redesigned website online at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.