Colorado Farm Show launches new website

The Colorado Farm Show has a new look. Although many things in our world have come to a screeching halt, we have been working behind the scenes to create you a new and improved website. Check us out at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com This will be your resource for everything Colorado Farm Show to include schedule updates, exhibitor application, history of this great event, as well as a page dedicated to the scholarships we support and our latest recipients.

Additionally, the CFS executive committee and board of directors are monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely. Due to the uncertainty the ramifications that it presents to trade shows, the Colorado Farm Show has decided to postpone any decision regarding the 2021 Colorado Farm Show until Sept. 1, 2020. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

