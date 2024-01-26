Colorado Farm Show rocks

Pictured, left to right, are Lynn Valentine, Rona Johnson, Rachel Gabel and Mary Roberts at the Colorado Farm Show.

I would like to thank everyone who came by our booth at the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley this week. It was great to visit with all of you.

I know I’ve told this story before but every time I got to an event, I remember the day I went to the grain dealers meeting in Fargo, N.D., when I was a reporter for Agweek magazine. This was before consolidation and every town, big and small had a grain elevator. So, the place was packed with people who worked at grain elevators and everyone who wanted to do business with them.

I was sporting my Agweek name tag and walking through the myriad of booths stopping to talk to the people I knew. Suddenly someone pulled me aside and showed me a copy of the daily newspaper, which I hadn’t yet read that morning. In it was an editorial written by my editor taking about how grain elevators were screwing farmers.

I was totally mortified, ran to the nearest exit, and drove home. I wanted to throttle my boss but thought better of it and just reminded him of the editorial and explained why I didn’t have a story from the grain dealers meeting. Fortunately, he understood and had forgotten that the grain dealers were in Fargo when he wrote his editorial.

In case you didn’t get to see us at the farm show, I’ve included a few photos of The Fence Post folks in our booth. See you next year.

Pictured, left to right, are Christine Koeppen, Gay Dawn Rogers and Rona Johnson at the Colorado Farm show. Fence