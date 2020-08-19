Colorado Farm Show Scholarships are due, postmarked by Nov. 1

GREELEY, Colo. – The Colorado Farm Show is offering over $25,000 in scholarships to graduating Colorado High School Seniors. The scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year. Students who apply should be high school graduates in the winter 2020 or spring 2021 and planning on pursuing a degree in an agricultural field of study at the college or university of their choice.

To date, the Colorado Farm Show has awarded $262,000 in scholarships to Colorado graduating high school seniors pursuing careers in an agricultural field of study.

Scholarships being offered include:

• Two $4,000 renewable Colorado Farm Show Rolling Scholarships to graduating high school seniors planning on pursuing a degree in an agriculture field of study at a four year college or university. Once awarded a Colorado Farm Show Rolling Scholarship, applicants must annually provide proof of enrollment by July 1;

• Two $1,500 Colorado Farm Show Secondary Scholarships to applicants who are past winners of a Colorado Farm Show Scholarship and are currently pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural or vo-tech field of study at an accredited college, university, or vo-tech school;

• Six $2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarships to 4-H and FFA students that have been active in their respective programs, communities, and excel in the classroom. The Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Colorado Farm Show, was started in 1992 to honor the late founder of the Colorado Farm Show;

• Two $2,000 Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarships will be awarded to individuals pursuing a degree in an agricultural vo-tech related field. The Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship was initiated in 2011 to honor the late Carl Luther, a long time exhibitor and supporter of the Colorado Farm Show;

• And a $1,000 Friend of the Show Scholarship to individuals who have volunteered or have a family member who has volunteered their time to the Colorado Farm Show.

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com/scholarship or by contacting the Colorado Farm Show office.

Complete application packets must be postmarked to the Colorado Farm Show Office, PO Box 670, Greeley, CO 80632, by Nov. 1.

Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Applicants will be notified of the results by mid-November and the winners will be awarded their scholarships at a special banquet in their honor on Jan. 27, 2021, during the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley, Colo.

Planning is underway for the 2021 Colorado Farm Show is Jan. 26-28 at Island Grove Regional Park, more details to follow at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.