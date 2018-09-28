Colorado Farm Show scholarships now available

The Colorado Farm Show announced an increased number of scholarships being offered to graduating Colorado high school seniors. The scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 academic year. Students who apply should be high school graduates in the winter 2018 or spring 2019 and planning on pursuing a degree in an agricultural field of study at the college or university of their choice. To date, the Colorado Farm Show has awarded $169,000 in scholarships to Colorado graduating high school seniors pursuing careers in an agricultural field of study.

The Colorado Farm Show is proud to announce the addition of two $4,000 renewable Colorado Farm Show Rolling Scholarships. The rolling scholarship is a four-year renewable scholarship that will be offered to two graduating high school seniors planning on pursuing a degree in an agriculture field of study at a four-year college or university. Once awarded a Colorado Farm Show Rolling Scholarship, applicants my re-apply yearly by July 1 and show a continued involvement and commitment to agriculture along with academic success.

Also continuing this year, are two $1,500 Colorado Farm Show Secondary Scholarships. Two secondary scholarships will be awarded to applicants who are past winners of a Colorado Farm Show scholarship and are currently pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural or vo-tech field of study at an accredited college, university, or vo-tech school.

Six $2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarships will be awarded to 4-H and FFA students that have been active in their respective programs, communities and excel in the classroom. The Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by the Colorado Farm Show, was started in 1992 to honor the late founder of the Colorado Farm Show.

Two $1,500 Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarships will be awarded to individuals pursuing a degree in an agricultural vo-tech related field. The Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship was initiated in 2011 to honor the late Carl Luther, a long time exhibitor and supporter of the Colorado Farm Show.

The Colorado Farm Show also offers a $1,000 Friend of the Show Scholarship to individuals who have volunteered or have a family member who has volunteered their time to the Colorado Farm Show.

Recommended Stories For You

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com/scholarship or by contacting the Colorado Farm Show office. Applications must be received, not postmarked, by the Colorado Farm Show office by Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2018. Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Applicants will be notified of the results by mid-November 2018, and the winners will be awarded their scholarships at a special banquet in their honor on Jan. 30, 2019, during the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley, Colo.