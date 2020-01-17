Colorado Farm Show starts Jan. 28 in Greeley

Kaysen Klinginsmith, 6, left, from Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Hadley Klinginsmith, 6, right, from Laramie, Wyo., play on a tractor at the Colorado Farm Show's outdoor exhibit space Tuesday Jan., 29, 2019 at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. (Michael Brian/mbrian@greeleytribune.com)

Michael Brian

The 56th Colorado Farm Show is coming to Greeley on Jan. 28-30 with a full slate of speakers, displays and exhibits reminding consumers and producers that “if you eat it, drink it, or wear it…agriculture produced it.”

Drawing 30,000 visitors from across the region, the Colorado Farm Show is also committed to supporting youth interested in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, $29,000 in scholarships were awarded, bringing the total to $262,000.

The Ag Spotlight on Jan. 28 is a concentration on industrial hemp production. Kirk Goble, agriculture instructor, Aims Community College, will give an overview with history, production, development, workforce, legal issues, regulatory restrictions, best marketing practices, and processing. A panel will follow lunch with Goble moderating a panel discussion reflecting on Colorado’s hemp industry.

Beef Day presentations will also be on Jan. 28 with Terry Fankhauser, executive vice president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association with an overview and update about the current issues, events and status of the beef industry in Colorado. Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Keith Roehr will lead a discussion on the USDA Animal Disease Traceability Plan and its implementation and effect on producers. Todd Inglee, executive director, Colorado Beef Council, will present information about meat substitutes and current beef trends. Katelyn McCullock, director and senior ag economist, Livestock Marketing Information Center, will provide a summary of the 2019 beef industry and her outlook for 2020. Ryan Rhoades, associate professor and beef Extension specialist, Colorado State University, will offer the advantages of and the how-to of an in-depth financial, production and management analysis of cowherds.

Following a lunch break, afternoon speakers include Jeff Tranel, regional Extension specialist, ag and business management, speaking to pricing trends relative to the Survey of Grazing Leases he conducted last year. Matt Pollart, north central district manager, Colorado State Land Board, will describe the steps required to navigate the lease application process on state trust lands. The afternoon will conclude with Four Under Forty: Finding Opportunity in the Cattle Industry, a panel of four young producers, Nick Trainor, Konnor Dehmlow, Cole Mertens and Jim Magnuson, moderated by Kevin Ochsner.

Colorado Produce presentations will kick off the same day with Strategies to Reduce Food Safety Risks in Leafy Greens with Channah Rock, professor and Extension specialist, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Alexandra Hill, assistant professor, Colorado State University, will provide an overview of trends in the demographic and employment characteristics of the U.S. crop workforce. Daniel Oliver, certification specialist, Colorado Department of Agriculture will provide National Organic Program updates and topics of interest, including the certification of hemp.

Following a lunch break, Mark Uchanski, assistant professor of horticulture, Extension specialty crops specialist, will present the latest research from the CSU Specialty Crops Program. The final presentation is a panel discussion about weed suppression from organic growers with Ozzie Gallegos, Sara Bevan and Lara Miller.

Water Issues presentations on Jan. 28 include a presentation about the Colorado River Compact and changes ushered in with the new plan, a three-speaker panel on water conservation, a presentation about residue management’s impact on water management, and an update on USDA cost share programs available.

The agrAbility presentation on Jan. 28 covers the breadth and scope of the challenges faced by persons with physical or emotional impairments while living on or operating the farm or ranch. The day will also include Annie’s Project, new to northern Colorado, the project empowers women to be better business partners through management and financial skill development.

DAIRY DAY

Dairy Day presentations on Jan. 29 include a Dairy MAX update and a presentation from Patti Strand, president, National Animal Interest Alliance, on owning the conversation about the dairy industry and lifestyle. Katelyn McCullock will offer her summary of the 2019 dairy market and her outlook for 2020. Emily Yeiser-Stepp, senior director, the National Dairy FARM program, National Milk Producers Federation, will present the program’s progress and the creation of the Workforce Development program area. After lunch, Catie Cramer, assistant professor, animal science, Colorado State University, will focus on the advantages of lung ultrasound in the management of calf peneumonia. Jasmine Dillon, assistant professor, animal science, Colorado State University, will discuss preliminary exploration of the state’s temperature and precipitation patterns and the implications for the state’s dairy production systems. Keith Belk, professor and department head, Colorado State University, will provide an update on the direction of the department.

The CFS Weather Report will be Jan. 29 with experts discussing challenges facing forecasters, Colorado’s new record largest hail stone, a review of 2019’s weather, highlights from the Colorado Agricultural Meteorological Network, an update on the Climate Smart Agriculture initiative, a 2020 outlook, and what rainfall measurements have taught us over the past 21 years.

Partners in Ag presentations on Jan. 29 will include an interactive talk about oil and gas development and an overview of CBD. The day’s weed issues presentations will include the evaluation of long-term invasive weed control strategies, annual grass control in wheat, and herbicide resistance in kochia and other species.

Ag Energy presentations on Jan. 30 will include a presentation about energy audits and energy coaching available from the Colorado Energy Office Agricultural Energy Efficiency Program. Other programs include structures and fundamentals of ground leases for utility-scale renewable energy projects, renewable energy technologies and job training accessible to underserved populations, and a panel discussion about agrivoltaics, the co-location of agriculture and solar development.

Stephen Koontz, professor and Extension economist, Colorado State University, will present Jan. 30 during the Ag Outlook. Koontz will offer a commodity market outlook and corn marketing strategies. Brent Young, regional Extension specialist will present how to utilize crop insurance in the development of a marketing plan.

The day will also include Sheep Day, featuring an update on the American Lamb Board’s research and promotion from Karissa Maneotis Isaacs, Bonnie Brown from Coloradans Protecting Wildlife offering an update on forced wolf reintroduction, and Cat Urbigkit presenting a first-hand account of the impacts of wolves for ranchers.

Colorado Ag Ed Day on Jan. 30 will include presentations on precision agriculture, the importance of agriculture careers, separating fact and fiction about beef, and careers with 4Rivers Equipment/John Deere.

Jan. 30 is Equine Day with presentations by Dr. Kelcey Swyers, owner, Grassland Nutrition Consulting, who will identify toxic weeds and offer management strategies. After lunch, Dr. Kelsey Martin, associate veterinarian, Countryside Large Animal Veterinary Service, will provide recognition and treatment of common equine emergencies, including disaster response.

Admission is free and a $5 parking fee benefits scholarship programs. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.