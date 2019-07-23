Colorado farmer elected to National Corn Growers board of directors

Mike Lefever, farmer and immediate past president of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee, was elected to serve on the National Corn Growers Association board during Corn Congress in Washington D.C., July 17, 2019.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected to the National Corn Growers Association board of directors. As I strive to represent Colorado farmers and the grain corn industry to the best of my abilities, I look forward to enhancing the already incredible work the board performs on a national stage.”

One of four appointments, Lefever and Dennis McNinch of Kansas join re-elected board members Chris Edgington of Iowa of Iowa and Tom Haag, Minnesota. All were elected to three-year terms which start Oct. 1, the start of NCGA’s 2020 fiscal year. They will serve alongside eight other directors.

“Mike has a long record of service to the grain corn industry,” said CCAC CEO Mark Sponsler. “I am confident Mike will continue to serve his peers with the same energy and regard for the issues at the national level as he has done at the state level. I am equally proud he is the first director from Colorado to be elected to a national board seat in over 20 years.”

Lefever farms 22 miles northwest of Yuma and near Longmont. During his 24-year history of service at the state level he has been a director and officer for both the Administrative Committee and Growers Association. Lefever has served on several state and two national action teams. This past year, he has served as chairman of NCGA’s Market Access Development Action Team.

About: Established in 1979, Colorado Corn Growers Association (CCGA) serves as the voice and grassroots advocacy organization for corn producers within the state. Members voluntarily focus their support and engagement on shaping state and national policy that specifically impacts corn producers and agriculture in general. CCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 40,000 dues-paying members nationwide.

Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) manages producer’s one-penny-per-bushel assessment from the sale of grain corn, collected by the state’s first handlers. These funds are invested in research, market development, consumer outreach and education to create opportunities for producers and enhance the value of corn.