Colorado FFA announces Hall of Fame inductees

The Colorado FFA Foundation is pleased to announce three inductees representing Colorado politics, water and agricultural advocacy into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Eric Wilkinson, Greeley, Jerry Sonnenberg, Sterling, and Ben Rainbolt, Jr., Platteville, will all be formally honored and inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on February 23, 2023, at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame is presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado.

“Congratulations to this amazing 2023 Hall of Fame class,” said Glenda Mostek, chair of the Colorado FFA Foundation. “They each have had a tremendous impact on Colorado agriculture in their personal and professional lives.”

Eric Wilkinson is the retired general manager of Northern Water, who oversaw key aspects of Colorado’s largest water projects and developed measures to prevent “buy-and-dry” to take pressure off agricultural water supplies as Colorado’s population increased.

Ben Rainbolt is the Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. Following his 25-year career in education as a highly recognized and awarded agricultural education instructor who retired as a principal. He has shaped policy and developed new leaders in Colorado’s agriculture industry.

Jerry Sonnenberg represented his rural district at the Colorado General Assembly for 16 years as both a Representative and a Senator, was a voice for rural communities and issues, a mentor to both youth and adults and was a major force in the revitalization of the Colorado Ag Leadership Program (CALP).

The honorees will join 101 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit Associations of Colorado) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multimedia presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.

More information about the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado is available here: http://coloradoffafoundation.org/farm-credit-colorado-agriculture-hall-of-fame/ .