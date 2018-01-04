Colorado FFA Foundation and Titan International team up for tire auction

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado FFA Foundation, Titan International Inc. and Good Year Farm Tires have partnered to present a farm tire auction during the Colorado Farm Show. The auction will take place live at 12:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2018, in front of the Event Center at Island Grove Regional Park. The Colorado Farm Show and BigIron Auctions are also supporting partners. Bidders will be able to purchase new atv, skid steer, sprinkler and tractor tires while supporting Colorado FFA. All proceeds from the auction benefit the Colorado FFA Foundation and its mission. Big Iron Auctions will be calling the auction live and offering online bidding at http://www.bigiron.com. More information can be found online at http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org.

"We feel privileged to have such good partners for this event. Titan very generously donates the tires, BigIron does a great job helping us with the auction, and the Colorado Farm Show provides the best venue possible for our auction," said Don Thorn, executive director of the Colorado FFA Foundation. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The Colorado FFA Association currently has enrollment of over 6,400 members and 112 chapters. For more information about Colorado FFA, visit http://www.coloradoffa.org or http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org.