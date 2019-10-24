Colorado FFA Foundation announces 2020 Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees

The Colorado FFA Foundation announced three inductees into the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Chris Dinsdale, Sterling, Charles Hanavan, Jr., Cheyenne Wells and Don Shawcroft, Alamosa, will all be formally inducted into the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in February 2020 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet.

“These gentlemen embody leadership, innovation and a strong commitment to agriculture. We are honored to publicly thank them by inducting them into the Hall of Fame for all they have done and continue to do for agriculture.“ said Tom Lipetzky, chairman of the Colorado FFA Foundation.

The Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame banquet is held in conjunction with the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture and is a prime opportunity to gauge the direction of the industry and learn about issues facing one of the largest industries in Colorado. Industry and political leaders as well as family farmers and ranchers who lead and support the agriculture industry and its future attend both the forum and the banquet.

Friends, peers and business associates will recognize the four inductees during the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame Banquet, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Renaissance Hotel, Denver. The honorees will join 91 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the banquet is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multi-media presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee and the Rising Star during the ceremony.