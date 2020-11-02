Colorado FFA Foundation announces 2021 Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees

The Colorado FFA Foundation announced today three inductees into the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Bob Dineen, Fort Lupton, Al Gerace, Arvada, and Nick Gray, (posthumous) formerly from Montrose, will all be formally honored and inducted into the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in February 2021 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet.

“We are excited to honor and recognize all three of these gentlemen this year. Their accomplishments are remarkable and have been impactful. We continue to be so impressed with the quality of candidates submitted each year” said Jenna H. Keller, chair of the Colorado FFA Foundation.

Plans are underway to continue to hold The Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame banquet in February of 2021. The Colorado FFA Foundation will continue to work to find the best way possible to honor the accomplishments of these men while adhering to guidelines as required to hold public events. In one way or another, friends, peers and business associates will recognize the three inductees during the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Feb. 24, 2021. The honorees will join 94 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multi-media presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.