Colorado FFA Foundation announces 3 Hall of Fame inductees for 2024

The Colorado FFA Foundation announced three inductees representing excellence in wheat breeding and teaching, government and agricultural leadership, and public service, into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Scott Haley (Fort Collins), Bill Hammerich (Severance), and John Stulp (Lamar), will all be formally honored and inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on Feb. 29, 2024 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame is presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado.

“These inductees have established lasting legacies in Colorado agriculture. They each exemplify the innovative, resilient, and hard-working spirit of Colorado’s agriculture community,” said Glenda Mostek, chair of the Colorado FFA Foundation. “We are honored to publicly thank them by inducting them into the Hall of Fame for all they have done and continue to do for agriculture.”

Scott Haley is professor emeritus in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Colorado State University. In 27 years as a public wheat breeder, he led teams responsible for the release of 39 improved winter wheat cultivars. His research led to greatly increased yields for Colorado wheat farmers and hundreds of millions of dollars of value in quality improvement. He was a leader and innovator in bringing new technologies to the breeding program, such as marker-assisted selection, use of doubled haploids, and genomic selection.

Bill Hammerich retired as the chief executive officer of the Colorado Livestock Association in 2022, after serving in that position for 20 years. Hammerich was an advocate for livestock producers at both the state and federal levels on a wide range of legislative and regulatory issues. His vision for and support of initiatives and legislation that will advance the efficiency, safety, and productivity of livestock producers across Colorado, helped solidify Colorado’s status as an agricultural leader across several livestock commodities.

John Stulp was the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture from 2006 to 2010, and water adviser to Gov. John Hickenlooper from 2010 to 2018. He was appointed by five governors of different political parties to two cabinet positions, six state boards and commissions over 45 years of public service, and was a major part of Colorado’s inaugural Water Plan. He and his family have opened their farm to trade teams, foreign farm tours, members of Congress, state legislators, nearly every state board and commission he has served on, grade schoolers and their teachers.

The honorees will join 104 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit Associations of Colorado) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multimedia presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.

More information about the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado is available here: http://coloradoffafoundation.org/farm-credit-colorado-agriculture-hall-of-fame/ .

Rob-See-Co hires Treat as general manager

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb. welcomes Calvin Treat as the next general manager. Treat has over 30 years of experience building a deep and comprehensive knowledge of the seed and trait industry, including 14 years with JC Robinson Seeds in corn breeding and product management. Chuck Lee, the current general manager, will retire on Dec. 31.

“After conducting an extensive executive search both internally and externally, we are thrilled to have Calvin on board,” said Rob Robinson, CEO at Rob-See-Co. “He brings experience on both the technical and commercial sides of the business as well as numerous relationships throughout the industry and he is a wonderful addition to the team.”

Treat grew up on a row crop and livestock farm in central Nebraska. His education includes a doctorate in plant breeding and plant genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an executive MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a master of science in agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor of science in agriculture economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Through past roles in senior leadership positions, Treat has become accomplished in collaboration, aligning strategy, influencing, and gaining buy-in while marshaling resources across complex organizations.

“I am excited to join Rob-See-Co, a growing independent seed company,” said Treat. “I not only bring my expertise but also a commitment to contribute my best on this journey of growth, innovation, and collaboration.”

Treat’s first day was Nov. 27, 2023.