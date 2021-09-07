Colorado FFA Foundation announces simplified nomination form, seeks nominees for Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado FFA Foundation is seeking a wider range of nominations to the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, with a new, simplified nomination form. You are encouraged to nominate anyone who is making or has made an extraordinary impact on Colorado‘s agriculture industry and its allied businesses, regardless of age.

The Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations in Colorado and the Colorado FFA Foundation, recognizes those individuals who have played an outstanding role in keeping Colorado‘s agriculture industry and its allied businesses among the best in the nation. Impact can be local, statewide, national, and/or international.

This award is Colorado’s only state-wide award recognizing outstanding individuals from all facets of agriculture for their relevant and valuable contributions. Nominees may be recognized for their current accomplishments, or for a lifetime of achievement. Nominations are due Oct. 15 to the Colorado FFA Foundation office. The induction ceremony will be held on March 2, 2022.

Nomination form link is available from the Colorado FFA Foundation website, http://coloradoffafoundation.org/farm-credit-colorado-agriculture-hall-of-fame .