Colorado FFA Foundation celebrates FFA Day at NWSS by giving out over $90,000 in grant funds

DENVER — The Colorado FFA Foundation presented FFA members and FFA Chapters from all across Colorado with grant funds to assist FFA members and chapters improve agricultural experiences in their local communities. Students and chapters were presented grant funds for four different programs that the FFA Foundation and the Colorado FFA Association host each year. Those programs are:

Heifer Wrangle — participants use grant funds to purchase a heifer and throughout the course of the experience learn all aspects of the beef industry.

Breeding Animal program — particpants use grant funds to purchase any type of breeding animal. They learn how to care for the animal(s) and experience the life cycle of animals.

Innovation Agricultural Experience program — participants use grant funds to develop any type of agriculture entrepreneurship experience with an emphasis on innovation. Students are paired with an industry mentor and communicate quarterly.

School based Agricultural Experience Program — participating schools use grant funds to establish or enhnace school-based experiences so that all students in the chapter can participate and learn business operations skills.

Chapter Improvement program — participating programs use grant funds to purchase equipment, supplies or curriculum that will benefit the total agricultural education program and help students prepare for a career in agriculture.

All programs were made possible through generous donations of foundations, companies, organizations and individuals that value and support youth in agriculture.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education Division within the Colorado Community College System. The Colorado FFA Association currently has enrollment of over 6,200 members and 112 chapters. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about Colorado FFA, visit http://www.coloradoffa.org or http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org.