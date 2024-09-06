Colorado FFA Foundation seeks nominees for 2025 Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame

Colorado FFA Foundation is seeking a wide range of nominations to the annual Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame induction. Individuals are encouraged to nominate anyone who is making, or has made an extraordinary impact on Colorado’s agriculture industry and its allied businesses, regardless of age.

Potential recipients could include:

• Innovators in agriculture and agriculture practices who have had an impact on their sector of agriculture

• Significant commitment and involvement in the agriculture community

• Rising star that has empowered the next generation of agriculture leaders

The Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations in Colorado and the Colorado FFA Foundation, recognizes those individuals who have played an outstanding role in keeping Colorado’s agriculture industry and its allied businesses among the best in the nation. Impact can be local, statewide, national and/or international.

This award is Colorado’s only state-wide award recognizing outstanding individuals from all facets of agriculture for their relevant and valuable contributions. Nominees may be recognized for their current accomplishments, or for a lifetime of achievement. Nominations are due by Oct. 1, 2024 to the Colorado FFA Foundation office. The induction ceremony will be held on Feb. 20, 2025.

The nomination form link is available on the Colorado FFA Foundation website, http://www.ColoradoFFAFoundation.org , and can be easily found on the top of the homepage.