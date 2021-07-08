Colorado Foundation for Agriculture: apply to help drive efforts to connect food and kids

The Colorado Foundation for Agriculture is accepting applications for positions on both the board of directors and the advisory committee. The importance of offering tools to teachers to incorporate agriculture into their curriculum carries greater importance all the time. The CFA is looking for new voices and fresh ideas to help them carry out our mission of connecting Colorado educators and students to their food, fiber, fuel, and natural resources.

According to executive director Jennifer Scharpe, those with a passion for advancing agricultural literacy should consider applying for the volunteer positions. The task of helping young people understand where their food comes from is a great one and she said the CFA needs dedicated individuals to help reach this goal.

The board of directors and advisory board hold joint, quarterly, day-long meetings, during the months of August; November, which is also the annual meeting; February; and May. These quarterly meetings typically begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude in the early afternoon. They are generally held in-person, under normal circumstances, in various locations in Colorado (currently typically on the Front Range). A simultaneous virtual meeting attendance option is available when feasible. Committee meetings (1-2 hours per meeting) are held virtually, prior to the regular quarterly meetings. Some travel may be required.

Responsibilities of board members and advisory board members include actively promoting the mission of the Colorado Foundation for Agriculture; attend CFA Board of Directors/Advisory Board meetings; serve on CFA committees and attend committee meetings; participate in the fundraising for the Foundation; take part in activities of the Foundation; participate in training and planning sessions of the Foundation; represent CFA at various agricultural, commodity, civic, and educational organizations

CFA committees include the Financial/Fundraising Committee, Classroom Education Committee, Professional Development Committee, Governance Committee, Awards and Educator Opportunities Committee, Communications and Outreach Committee, and the Officer Nominating Committee (Advisory board members)

The current board of directors includes president Maria Miller, Miller Insurance Agency, Miller-Warner Foundation, Inc., Milliken; vice president: Susan Hutchens, elementary substitute teacher, Livermore; secretary/treasurer Aubriel Jones, Colorado State University, Fort Collins;

Sallie Miller, Croissant Red Angus and American AgCredit, Briggsdale; Colleen Peppler, Peppler Farms, LLC, Platteville; Sondra Pierce, Pierce Farms, Platteville; Jennifer Luitjens Bahr, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Parker.

The current advisory board includes Brooke S. Fox, Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF), Littleton; Kendra Jacoby, retired teacher from Windsor School District, Florida; McCall Knecht, YMCA of Pueblo, Pueblo; Idella M. Lewis, Maple Grove Grange, Wheat Ridge, Julie Moore, Colorado Beef Council, Englewood, Debby Rehn, freelance writer, Denver; Natalie Leffler Ruhurek, food nutritionist, Greeley; Maddy Schreibvogel, Ruble Cattle Company and Colorado Department of Human Services, Keenesburg; Tom Talley, farmer/beekeeper/retired guidance counselor, Durango;

Terry Tormohlen, Countryside Pullets, LLC, Colorado Egg Producers, Fort Morgan,

Ben Walther, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Broomfield, Ashley Wilcox, CSU College of Agricultural Sciences, Fort Collins.

Applications are available online and are due July 15, 2021, and should be emailed to Info@GrowingYourFuture.com or mailed to Colorado Foundation for Agriculture, 10343 Federal Blvd Unit J Box 224, Westminster, CO 80260.