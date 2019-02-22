Colorado Gov. Polis, Commissioner Greenberg to attend 2019 Ag Forum

DENVER – The Governor's Forum on Colorado Agriculture is pleased to welcome Governor Jared Polis and newly appointed Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg to their 2019 event.

Commissioner Greenberg will welcome attendees to the Forum right after breakfast, while Governor Polis is scheduled to speak during lunch. Both speakers will provide valuable insights to their plans for agriculture in the Centennial State during their tenure.

Commissioner Greenberg is also hosting a breakout session titled Utilizing Opportunity Zones for Colorado Ag Communities, where discovering new and unique opportunities for Colorado agriculture to thrive will be discussed.

The forum will take place at the Renaissance Denver Hotel, located at 3801 Quebec St. Denver, CO 80207. The phone number for the hotel is (800) 468-3571.

Register for the forum here: http://www.governorsagforum.com/register-online.html.

Stay up to date on all the Forum happenings by liking our Facebook page, and by following us on Twitter with hashtags #coagforum19 #pursuepossibilities19 #pursuecoag19.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information about the Forum, and a complete program, please visit http://www.governorsagforum.com/.