Colorado governor reappoints CLA members to beef board

GREELEY, Colo. – Two Colorado Livestock Association members, Britt Dinis and Nolan Stone, were reappointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to the Colorado Beef Council board of directors.

Dinis, a dairy farmer from Wiggins, will represent her fellow dairy farmers on the board until her term expires on July 1, 2022. Dinis currently serves on the CLA board of directors and is a member of the Legislative Affairs Committee.

Stone, a cattle producer from Eaton, will represent the cattle feeding industry until his term expires on July 1, 2022. Stone is the immediate past president of the Colorado Livestock Association and serves on the CLA board of directors.

Colorado Livestock Association would like to congratulate Dinis and Stone on their reappointment. We are appreciative of their service to the livestock industry.