Colorado Historical Society looking for Weld County Centennial farms and ranches

The Colorado Historical Society has a program which recognizes farms and ranchers which have been in the same family for 100 years. Since 1986 applications have been submitted and the designation has been awarded at the Colorado State Fair. The awards are designated per county.

Weld County has received over 70 Centennial Farm/Ranch awards. We are in the process of determining the addresses for the farms/ranches so a determination can be set up so we can recognize them in a central location.

Please contact Flo Mikkelson at flomikkelson@icloud.com or phone her at (970) 324-5612. Any information will be greatfully appreciated.