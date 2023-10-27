Colorado Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees

Nominations and applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award.

The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 27 states. In Colorado , the award is presented with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association , Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust , USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service , American AgCredit , CoBank , Farm Credit of Southern Colorado , and Premier Farm Credit .

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac ,” Leopold called for what he called “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Award nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at http://www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA .

The application deadline date is Feb. 1, 2024. Applications can be emailed to sarah@coloradocattle.org . If mailed, applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1 and mailed to:

Leopold Conservation Award

c/o Colorado Cattlemen’s Association

7000 West 14th Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80214

PAST WINNERS

The first Colorado Leopold Conservation Award recipient, Capps Ranch of Walsenburg, was selected in 2003. LeValley Ranch of Hotchkiss received the award in 2023.

“The Leopold Conservation Award not only showcases the heritage of natural resource stewardship on working landscapes, but also highlights the positive influences agriculture has on the environment, our communities, and our economy,” said Robert Farnam, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association president.

“These award recipients are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO.

“As the national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of farmers, ranchers and forestland owners,” said John Piotti, AFT president and CEO. “At AFT we believe that conservation in agriculture requires a focus on the land, the practices and the people and this award recognizes the integral role of all three.”

The Leopold Conservation Award Program in Colorado is made possible thanks to the generous partnership and support of American Farmland Trust, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Sand County Foundation, American AgCredit, CoBank, Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, Premier Farm Credit, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Assoc., The Stanko Ranch, ANB Bank, CKP Insurance, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, McDonald’s, The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, and The Nature Conservancy.