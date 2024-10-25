Colorado Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award.

The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present Leopold Conservation Awards to private landowners in 28 states. In Colorado , the award is presented with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association , Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust , USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service , American AgCredit , CoBank , Farm Credit of Southern Colorado , and Premier Farm Credit .

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others to consider conservation opportunities on their land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac ,” Leopold called for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Award nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at http://www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA .

The nomination deadline date is Feb. 7, 2025. Applications can be emailed to ColoradoLCA@sandcountyfoundation.org . If mailed, applications must be postmarked by Feb. 7 and mailed to:

Leopold Conservation Award

c/o Colorado Cattlemen’s Association

7000 West 14th Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80214

“The Leopold Conservation Award not only highlights the positive influences of agriculture for the environment, our communities, and our economy, but also illustrates the heritage of natural resource stewardship on working landscapes,” said Tom Harrington, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association president.

“These award recipients are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO. “Their dedication to conservation is both an inspiration to their peers as well as a reminder to all how important thoughtful agriculture is to clean water, healthy soil and wildlife habitat.”

“As the national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of the recipients of this award,” said John Piotti, AFT president and CEO. “At AFT we believe that exemplary conservation involves the land itself, the practices employed on the land, and the people who steward it. This award recognizes the integral role of all three.”

The first Colorado Leopold Conservation Award recipient was selected in 2003. Jake Hamill of Hamilton received the award in 2024.

The Leopold Conservation Award Program in Colorado is made possible thanks to the generous partnership and support of American Farmland Trust, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Sand County Foundation, American AgCredit, CoBank, Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, Premier Farm Credit, The Stanko Ranch, ANB Bank, CKP Insurance, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, and The Nature Conservancy.