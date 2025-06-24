Colorado Livestock Association names McCaleb 2025 Top Choice Award honoree

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Julie McCaleb, Anton, Colo., accepts CLA’s Top Choice Award at the 2025 Past President’s luncheon at the CLA Annual Meeting in Black Hawk on June 10. Pictured from left are Dwain Weinrich, CLA interim executive vice president, Julie McCaleb, Top Choice Award honoree, Mike McCaleb, Julie’s husband, and Kory Kessinger, CLA president. Photo courtesy Colorado Livestock Association

AURORA, Colo. — The CLA Top Choice Award was presented to Julie McCaleb for her significant contributions to the livestock industry at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Colorado Livestock Association in Black Hawk.

Recipients of the Colorado Livestock Association’s Top Choice Award are individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to improving livestock agriculture in Colorado. Past honorees have come from all walks of life, but the common thread is that they embody a deep-rooted belief in the importance of agriculture.

McCaleb has dedicated over 15 years to serving the agriculture community and the Colorado Livestock Association with unwavering commitment, passion and expertise. She is the Environmental Systems Manager for Smithfield Hog Production and has led permitting and regulatory compliance efforts since 2010.

“Julie demonstrates a strong understanding of the balance among environmental stewardship, sustainability and sound business practices. She is a dedicated advocate for agriculture and is respected for her exceptional work ethic, her years of service, and invaluable contributions to the Colorado Livestock Association and the livestock industry as a whole,” said CLA President Kory Kessinger during the 2025 Past President’s Luncheon at the CLA Annual Meeting.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the Colorado Livestock Association’s Top Choice Award,” McCaleb said at the CLA Annual Meeting. “This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective efforts of every individual who has dedicated themselves to advancing Colorado’s livestock industry.”

“As we look toward the future, I challenge all CLA members to dedicate their time and energy to serve the association by sharing their unique skills and passions, which will continue to make our organization effective and ensure that the voices of livestock producers are heard and represented.”

“Together, we can build upon our strong foundation and work towards a sustainable and prosperous future for Colorado’s livestock industry.”

ABOUT MCCALEB

McCaleb is the Environmental Systems Manager for Smithfield Hog Production, where she has led permitting and regulatory compliance efforts since 2010.

McCaleb began her career in agriculture as an administrative assistant at a feedlot in Fort Collins while attending Colorado State University. After graduation, she and her husband decided to move to the family ranch outside the rural community of Anton, Colo.

She began her career with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service as a soil technician, establishing conservation practices, designing diagrams for fence lines, windbreaks, waste impoundments and terraces.

After taking time to raise her three daughters and remain active in their community — as a 4-H leader, livestock judging coach, and Sunday school teacher — McCaleb returned to the workforce with the Northeast Colorado Health Department. There, she ultimately served as environmental health director, overseeing the six northeast county programs in onsite wastewater designs, restaurant inspections and compliance inspections for all the Housed Commercial Swine Feeding Operations and Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

Since 2011, McCaleb has held leadership roles with the Colorado Pork Producers Council and has been the CLA legislative committee chair since 2014. She chaired the Colorado Ag Council and organized successful events at Ag Day at the Capitol. Since 2012, she has served on the Colorado Ag Water Alliance and was appointed by the governor to represent the ag industry on the Underground Pipeline Safety Commission.

McCaleb and her husband, Mike, continue to be involved in livestock and enjoy time with their two grown daughters, son-in-law, three grandsons, and a new grandbaby on the way. Her greatest joy is spending time with her grandchildren.