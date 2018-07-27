Colorado Master Farm Homemakers Guild to host National Guild’s 90th annual meeting in Greeley

The Colorado Master Farm Homemakers Guild is hosting the National Guild's annual meeting at the Clarion Hotel in Greeley, Colo., Sept. 27-29.

In 1928, 60 farm women from 12 states were presented with the first Master Farm Homemaker Awards. This was a new program — national in scope — announced in February by Dan Wallace, managing editor of the Farmer's Wife, a magazine published in St. Paul, Minn. F.W. Beckman, editor and Bess M. Rowe, women's editor, were the initiators of the idea of the award.

The purpose of the program was to give recognition to the contribution which farm women were making to the nation as homemakers and as voluntary community leaders. The aim of the Farmer's Wife Magazine was to study rural living, to put the spotlight on its improvement and to bring the new day of recognition to all farm women. The features of the programs were "that the women chosen must be actual farm women" and that they must also be nominated by their friends and neighbors for this honor. The program was carried out in 22 states in 1928 and 1929 with the cooperation of Extension services and land grant colleges acting as sponsors. In 1930, at the annual meeting in Madison, Wis., a constitution was adopted and the National Master Farm Homemakers Guild was on its way.

In 1933, the program, adopted by the national guild, stressed improving reading facilities for rural people and equalizing educational opportunities for rural children. Two national committee reports were discussed and adopted: "What is successful Rural Life?" in 1936 and "Forecast of Changes Which Lie Ahead" in 1941. Skip ahead to the present time and much has changed. For instance, one question asked on the first nomination form was, do you have a water system in your home? In not, how far must water be carried and who carries it?

One of the first societies to join the Associated Country of the World, the guild voted to affiliate at its annual meeting in Chicago in July of 1934 when Lydia Lynch of Kentucky was president. When ACWW held their triennial conference in Washington, D.C., in 1936, guild members from 16 states attended. For all of them it was their first meeting with ACWW members from overseas. They met with 7,000 rural homemakers from the U.S. and abroad. The ACWW, based in London, England, has many society members from different areas in the world, each having an area president. The U.S. is one area. The area presidents meet at different times during the triennial period to carry on the business of ACWW, which is to help with the needs of people over the Earth. It works with the World Health Organization and has a representative at the United Nations. There are many projects available and the Master Farm Homemakers choose which ones to support.

In the U.S., we have an umbrella organization named The Country Women's Council which covers its ACWW member organizations such as FCE, Farm Bureau, MFHG, NVON, etc. The Country Women's Council Organization has a full slate of officers and the national president of the ACWW member organizations make up the board of control The council keeps the affiliates up to date of the activities of the ACWW between trinnials.

The Colorado Master Farm Homemakers Guild was organized in 1954. There are nine districts in the state and each can have one winner each year. They must be nominated by an organization and must have at least 51 percent of their yearly income from agriculture. Entry blanks are available at county extension offices or by contacting Sandra Tanner, 30815 Shear Road, Yoder, CO 80864. ❖