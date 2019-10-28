Colorado MouCo Cheese Co. wins 2 international medals

MouCo Cheese Company of Fort Collins, Colo., has been named among the winners at the 32nd annual World Cheese Awards in Bergamo, Italy, standing out from the crowd as a record-breaking 3,804 entries were judged in a single day at Fiera di Bergamo on Oct. 18.

MouCo received an unparalleled two awards, more than any Colorado company in the history of the World Cheese Awards.

MouCo was awarded a coveted BRONZE for both its Ashley and ColoRouge Soft Ripened cheeses. With entries representing 42 nations from six continents at the World Cheese Awards this year, MouCo has gained an internationally recognized seal of approval from a truly global cheese event. Visiting Italy for the very first time, the competition formed part of Bergamo’s annual FORME festival, taking place alongside the brand new international dairy trade show, B2Cheese.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized internationally for our locally made Fort Collins craft cheeses,” said Birgit Halbreiter, co-owner of MouCo. “We have received numerous national awards in the past, but nothing as global as the World Cheese Awards. It is truly the highest compliment we could hope to receive.” Robert Poland, also co-owner of MouCo, said, “Being recognized by the 2019 World Cheese Awards is honestly, such a huge deal – 35 different countries and over 3,500 different entries ­— to win not one, but two is just incredible. We share this unique recognition with our suppliers, vendors and distributors — everyone in the MouCo family.”

Records were broken across the board again this year, as more nations than ever before entered cheeses into the planet’s biggest cheese-only event. Entries made their way by boat, truck, train and plane via 13 consolidation points around the world, from countries including Brazil, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. Two-hundred and sixty judges from 35 different countries then assessed the appearance, texture, aroma and flavor of the cheeses, giving Bronze, Silver, Gold and Super Gold awards to worthy entries.

As 3,804 eventually became 16, the crowds then watched on as the finest palates in the global cheese community debated the world’s top cheese. Featuring cheesemakers, cheesemongers, buyers, chefs, retailers and writers, the International Super Jury all put forward their chosen cheeses live on World Cheese TV, before crowning this year’s World Champion Cheese.