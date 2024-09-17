Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks public’s help finding individual who poached pronghorn near Swallows State Wildlife Area in Pueblo

A pronghorn antelope like the one pictured was poached on Sept. 1, 2024, and CPW is asking for help identifying those responsible. Courtesy photo. 8592735732_0901b603b0_k

PUEBLO, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help identifying the person who shot a pronghorn near Swallows State Wildlife Area in Pueblo West in early September.



On Sept. 1, 2024, CPW officers discovered a dead pronghorn 80 yards from Swallows Road that leads to the Swallows State Wildlife Area



“It was early in the morning, right around daylight on the first day of dove hunting season,” said Gretchen Holschuh, District Wildlife Manager for the Pueblo West region. “We’re asking any dove hunters or visitors to the SWA that would have been out at that time for help.”



“This was a senseless act where someone willfully killed this animal and just left it. These are poachers, not hunters, and we are going to investigate this fully.”



Holschuh said anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and careless use of a firearm among other charges.



Convictions could result in fines and surcharges ranging from $750 to $13,000 and up to six months in jail, depending on the charge, she said.



Holschuh encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact CPW. To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cell phone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us .



A reward of up to $500 is available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.