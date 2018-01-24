Colorado Pork Producers Annual meeting Feb. 22

The Colorado Pork Producers Annual meeting will be held Feb. 22, at the 2018 Warwick Hotel, 1776 Grant St. in Denver.

Speakers include Jay Hill, 2015 U.S. Faces for Farming, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance, farmer and AgVocate. Hill tells a wonderful story with his photography.

The CPPC invited legislators to join them for for lunch at beginning at 11:30.

Other sessions include information on PQA+ Train the Trainer Training, update on National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council activities, election of 2018 Pork Act Delegates, youth programming update, meet the faces of state vets office and U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Meeting begins 9 a.m., lunch and key note at 11:30 a.m., PQA+ training begins at 1 p.m.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colorado-pork-producers-council-annual-meeting-tickets-42494044832

Or email jkelly@copork.org or call (970) 356-4964.

We will pay for your parking, just bring your gate entrance form to the meeting.