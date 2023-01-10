The annual meeting of the Colorado Pork Producers Council will be held Feb. 13, 2023, 9 a.m. at Island Grove Regional Park (Gold Buckle Building) Greeley, Colo. All pork producers, veterinarians, Extension agents, leaders who work with swine projects, students, educators youth and other allied members and interested parties are invited to attend.

The highlight of the meeting will be a presentation highlighting resources to help producers with their reproductive success on farms, as well as updates and challenges to the industry in coming year.

The Colorado State Vets office, National Pork Board, National Pork Producers Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation will be updating industry leaders on challenges, successes and looking ahead.

Youth and youth workers are encouraged to attend as a discussion from participants in the state pork production cost share program will be presenting their projects successes and challenges.

There will be an election of members for the Colorado Pork Producers Council board of directors, and anyone interested in running for the board and are current pork producers within the state of Colorado are asked to contact the CPPC office for information.

The election of Pork Act Delegates for the 2024 Pork Forum will also be conducted. Proof of payment of check off fees is required to run and vote in this election. More information can be found by contacting the office.

RSVP is requested by Feb. 9, 2023 at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Colorado Pork Producers Council, PO Box 116, Lucerne, CO 80631, (970) 356-4964, jkelly@copork.org .