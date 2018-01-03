Colorado Pork Producers to hold election for 2019 Pork Act delegates

The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2019 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at 9 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2018 in conjunction with the 2018 annual meeting of Colorado Pork Producers Council at Warwick Hotel, 1776 Grant St, Denver. All Colorado pork producers are invited to attend.

Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of the state and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participate in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted.

For more information, contact Colorado Pork Producers Council, PO Box 116, Lucerne, CO 80631, (970) 356-4964, or jkelly@copork.org.