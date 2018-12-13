Colorado Pork Producers to hold election for 2020 Pork Act Delegates
December 13, 2018
The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2020 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 26, 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 annual meeting of Colorado Pork Producers Council at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Brush, Colo.
Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of the state and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participate in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted.
For more information, contact Colorado Pork Producers Council, PO Box 116, Lucerne, CO 80631, (970) 356-4964, jkelly@copork.org.